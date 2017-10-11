Barara Community Celebrate Fiji Day

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Women and Social Welfare, Dr. Josefa Koroivueta (centre) is pictured with members of the Barara Community near Sabeto in Nadi during Fiji Day yesterday. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Members of the Barara community near Sabeto in Nadi got together yesterday to celebrate Fiji Day like other Fijians nationwide.

Officiating at the event, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women, Children & Social Welfare, Dr. Josefa Koroivueta reminded the community the importance of the celebration.

“Fiji Day is always an important occasion for all Fijians. Marking our 47th year of independce today, we can look back and say that our country really has come a long way,” Dr. Koroivueta said.

He assured those at the event that despite gathering in small numbers, its unity that has brought all of them together that’s more important.

“Today we celebrate as Fijians despite our differences in race, religion, belief and color. We all belong to one land,” Dr. Koroivueta said.

He added that Fiji Day is an opportunity for people, families, and communities to get together and reflect upon ourselves.

“Times are changing so fast. We need to spend a lot of time with our families and loved ones; we spend a lot of time on social media and on our smart phones. Have time for each other face to face and heart to heart as Fijians,” Dr. Koroivueta said.

He also reminded that as Fijians we need to retain our culture of love and respect especially for our elders.

“Always love and honour our parents. Let’s take care of them as they get older as they took care of us when we were younger,” Dr. Koroivueta reiterated.

Meanwhile, Event Coordinator and Chairperson of the Barara Youth & Social Club, Avinesh Signh said this was the sixth year members of the community had gathered together to celebrate Fiji Day.

“Every year we celebrate Fiji Day by hosting a sports day but due to the national celebration in Nadi and the soccer tournament in Lautoka, some of our members have gone to attend it but some of us have decided to come here,”

“We thank the Permanent Secretary for Women and his team for being part of our small gathering despite his other major commitments,” Signh said.