FLIGHT TRAVEL ALERTS

Fiji Airways can confirm that its flight FJ822 Christmas Island – Honolulu service today, a Boeing 737-700 with 73 passengers and 6 crew on board, experienced a loss of pressurisation due to an engine air-system fault.
The crew followed standard operating procedures and made a rapid descent to 10,000 feet, and updated Air Traffic Control at Honolulu airport. Oxygen masks were deployed due to the loss of cabin pressure. The aircraft is currently on route to Honolulu with a normal landing expected. We are closely monitoring the situation and will assist guests in every way possible.
FIJI AIRWAYS