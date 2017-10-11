Police request info on missing Sonam Lata

Missing 26 year old, Sonam Shaleen Lata. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

Police is requesting information that could help locate 26 years old, Sonam Shaleen Lata of Nadawa Nasinu who has been missing since Monday.

She was reported missing by her sister who claims on the same date Sonam left home to go to work but failed to return home.

All likely places where Sonam could have been were checked with negative results.

She is 160cm tall, slim built, fair and has long straight hair.

Police is requesting anyone with information that could help them locate Sonam Shaleen Lata is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or send a message on the Crime Stoppers Fiji Facebook page.

You can also call your nearest Police Station or community post or the Valelevu Police Station on 9905 890.