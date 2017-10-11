Refurbished McD’s Nadi to Open in December

An artist’s impression of the refurbished Mc Donalds Nadi Restaurant. Photo: SUPPLIED/ MARC MCELRATH.

By ANA SOVA

The refurbishment of the McDonald’s Nadi Restaurant is expected to be completed in December.

The refurbishment cost is at an estimate of $2.5 million.

McDonald’s Fiji Group, Managing director Marc McElrath said after the refurbishment the facility is expected to have a new, McCafe, a new dining room, an extension with more seats both internally and externally and a dual lane drive-thru.

He adds the refurbished facility will boast the latest international Mc Donalds design and graphics.

“The refurbishment works is still on plan and we are still scheduled to open on December 1st,” Mc Elrath said.