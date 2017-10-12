Fiji Airways now official sponsor of Fiji Rugby’s senior International teams

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama with members of some FRU senior internatioal teams at the official announcement of the Fiji Airways and Fiji Rugby Union Sponsorship at the Grand Pacific Hotel. Photo: FACEBOOK/DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

Fiji Airways has been announced as the official sponsor of senior Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) international teams.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister and President of the Fiji Rugby Union, Voreqe Bainimarama at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last evening.

The sponsorship sees Fiji Airways taking over the following Fiji Rugby teams with major naming and branding rights for the next five years: Fiji Airways Flying Fijians (15s team); Fiji Airways National 7s Team; Fiji Airways Fijiana 15s Team (Womens 15s team); Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Team (Womens 7s team); Fiji Airways Drua; Fiji Link Referees, all referees in Fiji will be sponsored by and will wear Fiji Link branded apparel.

Mr. Bainimarama said the benefits of this partnership flow both ways.

“The Fiji Rugby Union will gain not only from flights and financial support under this deal, they will also be aided by the significant marketing clout that comes from pairing with a global brand like Fiji Airways,”

“In return, the marketing message of Fiji Airways will get a big boost by a strengthened bond to our national rugby teams,” Mr. Bainimarama said.

He adds with our ruggers as the public face of the brand, Fiji Airways will truly be represented to the rest of the world by the very best of Fiji.

Managing Director and CEO Fiji Airways, Andre Viljoen said they were very proud to announce the sponsorship which unites two iconic Fijian brands.

“Sport is a huge part of the lives of Fijians, so this builds on the love we have for all things rugby,” Vilijoen said.

He adds it was of particular importance to them was the inclusion of two Women’s team as part of the sponsorship.

” We’re ensuring that just like our world beating Mens teams, our Fijianas get all the support they need to be reach the rugby summit,”

“Additionally, it’s very exciting to have our domestic carrier Fiji Link as a major sponsor of Fijian rugby referees, who are an integral part of the sport,” Vilijoen said.

Meanwhile FRU’s Chief Executive Officer, John O’Connor said the partnership will herald a new era for the union.

“A new era that will grow even further the recognition of our country, its superb tourism assets and our respective brands through what promises to be a wonderful partnership,” O’Connor said.

He adds Fiji Rugby Union will benefit not only from the financial support under this deal, but from the significant marketing clout that Fiji Airways will bring to the FRU.

“Fiji Airways marketing message will be significantly enhanced by its even stronger connection to our international rugby teams.”

Fiji Airways’ marketing, naming and branding rights during the five-year sponsorship term includes Fiji Rugby’s participation in the HSBC Sevens World Series, HSBC Womens Sevens World Series, Pacific Nations Cup, and Australia’s National Rugby Championship (NRC).