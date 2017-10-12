FNPF receive great response on climate change initiative

The masi fashioned scrolls are now covered in messages and drawings from young and old members of the public. Photo: SUPPLIED.



By ANA SOVA

The Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) is overwhelmed with the response from the public on its climate change initiative to celebrate Fiji Day.

Over the past few days, FNPF provided a piece of masi at the My FNPF Centre for members of the public to write climate change related messages.

The masi fashioned scrolls are now covered in messages and drawings from young and old members of the public.

The messages are intended for world leaders attending the UN Climate Change Conference in Bonn, Germany next month.

FNPF Chief Operating Officer, Jaoji Koroi presented the scrolls to the Executive Director of the COP23 Presidency Secretariat, John Connor yesterday.

Koroi said they were overwhelmed with the feedback from the general public and humbled that they have responded positively to the initiative.

“FNPF is aware of the critical role that Fiji will play at the UN Climate Change Conference and hopes that these scrolls will contribute to the Fijian Government’s efforts to lobby global leaders to commit to reducing carbon emissions that have led to global warming,” Koroi said.

He said they were mindful of Government’s preparations for COP23 and were grateful that they were given the opportunity that allowed them to host meaningful activities, drawing attention to this issue of climate change which is a threat to us all.

“FNPF and its members, who made up a good proportion of the population hope that the messages on these scrolls will influence some change amongst world leaders,” Koroi said.

He adds the use of masi symbolizes the seriousness of the climate change issue to Fijians; given that it is a precious commodity for locals.