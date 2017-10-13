Fiji Gas New Excellence Awards Gold Sponsors

(From Left) Fiji Gas Ltd National Sales & Marketing Manager Vanessa Kilner, ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards Committee member Christopher Chand, Trustee Craig Powell, Fiji Gas chief executive officer Hans Reiher and Fiji Gas West Manager David Aitcheson at the Tourism Fiji officer in Namaka. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By Luke Nacei

The ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards has announced Fiji Gas as a Gold sponsor.

Speaking at a media press conference Trustee Craig Powell also announced that the number of entries this year would surpass last year’s.

Mr Powel said this is the first time for the Fiji’s largest and most trusted company in the LPG market in Fiji, Fiji Gas to come on board.

“Fiji Gas has come on board for the first time and we delighted to make this announcement given that Fiji Gas is a leading brand in Fiji,” he said.

“Fiji Gas has been around for a long time, as the first gas company in Fiji. We are thrilled that they have come on board as a sponsor because they generate energy for all our major hotels in Fiji and power us forward as we progress.”

Fiji Gas has contributed $20,000 and it will continue till 2019.

Fiji Gas chief executive officer Hans Reiher said tourism plays a vast role for the economy including their business partners.

“It’s no secret that tourism is one of the biggest players in Fiji and it happens to also be one of the major partners of our business,” he said.

“Fiji Gas is very pleased to be part of the excellence in tourism awards.”

Committee member Christopher Chand said there has been an overwhelming response from the tourism industries.

He also revealed that the closing date for the entries is October 16.

“We still encourage other tourism operators to submit their entries before the closing dates,” Mr Chand said.

The venue for the event is yet to be confirmed however the event has been schedule to happen on February 18, 2018.