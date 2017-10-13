Four to six cyclones expected in the region

Waves crashing into the Nasese seawall in Suva during Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year. FILE

By ANA SOVA

At least four to six cyclones are likely to form in the region during the upcoming cyclone season, which will last from next month to April next year.

Four to six tropical cyclones are likely to occur within the Area of Responsibility (AoR) in the 2017/18 season, with three to five predicted to reach Category 3 or above status, the Fiji Meteorological and Hydrological Service has stated in its annual Tropical Cyclone Seasonal Outlook for the 2017/18 Season on Wednesday.

For Fiji, one to two tropical cyclones are predicted to pass through Fiji waters this season with one anticipated to reach Category 3 or above status.

The country should remain alert and get prepared at all times throughout the season as these are predictions based on statistical and scientific evidence, the report said.

You can access the full report on; http://www.met.gov.fj/aifs_prods/TCMedia_1718.pdf