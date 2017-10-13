Major road repair works underway at Princess Road

FRA is carrying out major pavement repair works at Princes Road (from Lakeba Street to past Khalsa Road junction). Photo: FRA

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is carrying out major pavement repair works at Princes Road (from Lakeba Street to past Khalsa Road junction) as part of its Accelerated Structural Repairs (ASR) programme.

General Manager Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes says these sections of roads have badly failed pavements which require extensive full-width repairs as a method of treatment.

“These works are carried out under the ASR programme which will mitigate the current road conditions experienced on Princes Road,” Mr Goes said.

“Over the coming year major works planned on the Arterial Network through the Suva-Nausori corridor will affect traffic congestion. The FRA aims to ensure the alternative access via Princes Road is therefore in better condition to accommodate the anticipated increase in vehicle use.”

He said the FRA was managing its compromised Arterial Network in 2017 and implementing a remedial strategy to improve the level of service of the roads identified with high reoccurring maintenance demands.

“These roads are mostly on a higher Hierarchy – Arterial and Urban Collectors with very high level of traffic and heavy vehicles.”

Mr Goes said the road will remain open with single lane Traffic Management Plans in place from time-to-time, outside peak hours.

“Although these works do not restrict accessibility, motorists are requested to factor in extra travel time in their journey, adhere to the speed limits and observe all road signs”.

Once work is completed before December, Mr Goes said the improved roads will provide a smoother and safer journey to the motorists, with more visible signage and road markings.

“The FRA wishes to thank members of the public for their patience and cooperation during these important works.”

FRA