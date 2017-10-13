Usamate encourages bonafide discussion between FASA and ATS

Minister for Employment Hon. Jone Usamate at the public consultation in Lautoka last week. SUPPLIED/DEPTFO.

By ANA SOVA

The Minister for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Jone Usamate is encouraging Federated Airline Staff Association [FASA] and the Air Terminal Services Limited [ATS] to continue to engage in good faith dialogue to implement the Settlement Agreement reached by the Parties through the mediation process conducted by the Ministry.

Usamate met with the parties last week and is now urging the parties to continue to genuinely work together in line with the provisions of the Employment Relations Act 2007 and the spirit of good faith employment relations.

He said the Ministry as part of its process is available to assist the two parties in getting the best possible solutions within the ambit of good faith employment relations and dialogue.

“The Fijian Government has always ensured that workers in Fiji are given the best terms and conditions of employment and better pay to carry out their work in accordance with the Government’s vision of building a better Fiji. Minister Usamate has also highlighted that disputes can be resolved through good faith dialogue using the mechanism provided under the Employment Relations Act 2007,” Usamate said.

The Minister adds the Fijian Government is fully committed in upholding the values enshrined in the International Labour Organisation Conventions signed by Fiji.