Donors commit to eliminating family violence

(Third from left): Ms Tupou Halofaki of the Leadership Fiji Alumni presents a $4k cheque to Ms Sharyne Fong in the presence of Leadership Fiji executives. . Photo: SUPPLIED

Fiji Water, Pacific Destinations and the Leadership Fiji Alumni (LFA) are the latest contributors to have donated various forms of assistance towards the Leadership Fiji’s (LF) inaugural signature event-series to be held in Suva in November this year.

In accepting the donations and highlighting this major national event, LF’s Executive Director, Ms Sharyne Fong said, “In case you haven’t seen our advertisements across local medias, we’re happy to inform you that Leadership Fiji, in collaboration with the Luke Batty Foundation in Australia, are bringing in Rosie Batty, 2015 Australian of the Year, to a speaking and workshop engagement in Suva from Thursday November 16th to Saturday November 18th.”

Rosie Batty is an anti-violence advocate and her role as a campaigner began in 2014 after her 11 year old son

Luke Batty was murdered by his father in Melbourne, Australia. Since the tragedy, Rosie has done tremendous

work in policy reform in Australia and has moved around the region advocating for the elimination of family

violence.

President of the Leadership Fiji Alumni (LFA), Ms Tupou Halofaki, presented a cheque of four thousand dollars ($4k) to Leadership Fiji (LF) in the presence of LF executives and members of the Alumni. Pacific Destinations will be providing VIP transfers for Ms Batty for the duration of her stay, while FIJI Water has generously donated two thousand dollars ($2k) as well as the provision of water for the public events.

Ms Fong added, “We’re extremely grateful to the LF Alumni for this timely contribution as every bit of sponsorship and assistance for our Rosie Batty event-series, contributes to considerable financial savings,therefore, giving us the room to raise more funds to go towards various works in the elimination of family violence.

We invite the public to attend our public seminar on Thursday November 16th at the Grand Pacific Hotel and get first hand opportunity to speak to those working in the area of family violence elimination in Fiji. These include our event partners, the Ministry for Women, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC), and the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM). Our fundraising gala dinner will also be the same evening with Rosie Batty as the keynote speaker and Inside Out providing entertainment and everyone is invited to purchase tickets from the Leadership Fiji office.”

LFA President, Ms Halofaki in her donation said, “Part of our Alumni mission is to build relationships characterized by respect, trust, integrity and understanding with members of our Alumni and our communities.

We are happy to be joining the partners of this event in the works towards raising awareness around family

violence and helping create a movement of change.” She added, “Members of the LF Alumni understand firsthand

how impact the LF program is, and we are always grateful for the value that our experience in the program has provided in our development. As such, we had no hesitation in giving back to the program with our

donation towards this inaugural signature event.”

The event-series starts with a public seminar on Thursday November 16th which requires interested individuals to

register for attendance. This is followed by the fundraising gala dinner on the same evening at the same venue,

Grand Pacific Hotel with funds generated from the ticket sales going towards a Fund to enable grants to projects

and organizations working in the area of the elimination of family violence.

Other partners of this event are Communications Fiji Ltd, Fiji Television Ltd, The Fiji Times, Grand Pacific Hotel

and the Warwick Fiji Resort.

Leadership Fiji Alumni (LFA)