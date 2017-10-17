ICCQ key for organisational enhancement

FNU Namaka Campus. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The Internal Quality Circle Competition ( IQCC) provides a platform for staff to identify areas of opportunity which they can solve within Quality Circle(QC) context.

Fiji National University’s Vice Chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said QC teams dealt with problems such as poor customer service, low participants numbers in classes, poor marketing strategies, and slow response time to customers, inefficient process and they have to come up with solutions.

“For FNU staff, the IQCC is not new as it is an annual event organised by the department of Quality Standards,” said Professor Healey.

“I would be extremely delighted if we could adopt some solutions that will be showcased here today and standardise university wide.”

The following areas were highlighted to be crucial for efficient and effective operations within organisations:Investing in staff – up skilling, Lean processes and Customer services.

Some of the leading organisations such Fiji Electricity Authority, Rooster Poultry, Fiji Revenues and CustomAuthority, Ports Fiji Limited, itaukei Land Trust Board, Fiji Sugar Cooperation, to name a few would be participating at the National Convention on Quality at FNU, Namaka campus.

