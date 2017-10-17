Local artists showcase talents in floating art exhibition

Locally-renowned Contemporary Painter and Writer, Irami Buli with one of his art pieces displayed during the Floating Art Exhibition at Denarau Yacht Club in Nadi today. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Fiji art group, Waisiliva with the Uto Ni Yalo Trust provided an opportunity for local artists both young and old to showcase their talents during the Floating Art Exhibition held at Denarau Yacht Club in Nadi today.

Exhibition Curator, locally-renowned Contemporary Painter and Writer, Irami Buli said the show was planned for 18 months and should be one of the first of its kind in the country this year.

“We started at The Pearl Resort and from there we moved onto the Fijian Resort and now we’re here at Port Denarau in conjunction with the Pre-COP23 Meeting held at the Sheraton Fiji Resort,” Buli said.

He said the art works is from the Waisiliva Collection and most of the collective displayed are works of renowned artists especially from the Suva area.

These include well-known names in the likes of Lambert Ho, Anare Somumu, Reapi Blyde, Craig Marlow, John Mausio and others.

Buli said the exhibition was unique, witnessing a diverse collection from local artists working with the Uto Ni Yalo Trust in the preservation of our environment and the ocean.

“That is why we jumped on board and partnered with the Uto Ni Yalo Trust to get this thing rolling. It is not only about the advocacy of protection of our ocean and the environment but also our voice as an artist on how we can actually depict these things, through art,” he said.

Buli adds they planned the art exhibition not only to be in line with COP23 but also more of an outreach initiative of what they do. .

He said he plans to incorporate art collective around Suva area from representatives of 21K Art Gallery, University of the South Pacific’s Oceania Centre, the Waisiliva Gallery and other freelancers.

“The whole idea too is to get these people together so we can actually do more advocacy for the Uto Ni Yalo Trust,” Buli said.

He said they wanted more exposure for art locally so that people have more appreciation for art.

Buli thanked all the artists that have brought their works to the exhibition.

“Without them we couldn’t have had this show, we loaded up almost 200 pieces of art that is worth almost a $100,000. I thank the Uto Ni Yalo Trust and the President, Mr. Collin Phillip for partnering with Waisiliva and all those people that are involved in the exhibition behind the scenes,” he said.

There will be a private art viewing and cocktail reception held at the Denarau Yacht Club tonight.

Price of art works range from $65 to $6,000.