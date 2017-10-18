Busy Nawanawa road repaired

Fulton Hogan Hiways crew resealimg Nawanawa Road. Photo: FHH

One of Nasinu’s busiest streets, Nawanawa Road in Nadera, has been rehabilitated.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Sealing Supervisor, Meli Senuku said that FHH workmen have repaired 330 metres of the road.

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to carry out its maintenance programme to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Nawanawa Road is a turn-off from the Valelevu roundabout, some six kilometres from Suva or approximately 14 kilometres from Nausori.

To protect the foundation of the road, Mr Senuku said that a second coat of seal was applied to the surface of the road.

Resealing work has also been completed on the following roads in Davuilevu – Amar Singh Place, Mandir Place, Qarase Place, Nasilivata Place, Rogi Place, Mala Place, and Sevua Place.

