Fijian family owned resorts scoops top two awards

Malolo Island Resort. Courtesy Malolo Island – Fiji/©Hamilton Lund.

AHURA RESORTS is delighted to announce that their already multi award-winning resorts – Malolo Island Resort and Likuliku Lagoon Resort, have added to their prestigious awards list by being named in the top 2

positions in the annual USA Conde Nast Readers Choice Awards 2017 for Australia and the South Pacific.

More than 300,000 travelers took part in the 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey–setting yet another new record–submitting millions of ratings and more than 100,000 comments to help create a list of winning

favorites. The breadth of the top-rated experiences was impressive, from elegant castles in the Irish countryside to tented safari camps trailing the Great Migration across the Serengeti. Chosen were tiny private

islands in the tropics, small culture rich cities in Europe, and intimate river cruises. Most notably, readers declared a passion for the authentic, the personalized, the unexpected–finding all three in both newcomers and stalwarts around the world.

Ahura Group General Manager Steve Anstey says, “This is significant recognition from Conde Naste readers and our loyal guests who voted our family resort Malolo Island Resort and luxury adults-only Likuliku Lagoon Resort into the two top positions this year. The Conde Naste Readers Choice Awards have long been regarded as a leading, worldwide authority as far as travel awards go. It is generally much sought after to be included in this list, so the fact that our two wonderfully diverse products offering two unique experiences, to two totally

different markets, should come in neck and neck, is truly extraordinary.

We continue to be humbled and amazed to be recognised in this way. It is a wonderful achievement and a testament to the quality of the products we have and the consistent delivery of our promise to our guests. Thank you to our incredible staff and of course, to all our valued guests for their continued support”.

Ahura Fijian owner and Managing Director, Tony Whitton, said, “This is big news, not only for both of our resort teams, but for Fiji as a destination. That we have Fiji Resort experiences continually being counted amongst some of the best in the world and holding their own with other famous hotel and resort brands – some of who are giants in the industry.

We believe we have firmly established and filled a niche in Fiji on all things Fijian, from traditional Fijian architecture and experiences, to service delivery and unique product offerings – including Fiji’s first and only authentic over-water bures in a natural, ocean lagoon. We thank past guests, Conde Nast readers and the travel industry at large for this incredible accolade.”