Technology greatly influence customer Diwali demands

Some of Tappoo Nadi Store sales consultants dressed in their Diwali attires. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By ANA SOVA

Technology has played a big role in customer demands during Diwali shopping.

Especially when it comes to clothes says Tappoo Nadi Store Manager, Shaiyum Haroon.

Haroon says in contrast to previous years when customers come and try on Diwali attires that are already available in stores, now customers bring in pictures of clothes found online and acquire if they have it available.

“Especially the ladies, they bring in photos of attires they found on the internet and ask if we have the same pieces or something closely similar,” he said.

Haroon adds for their customer’s convenience they’re always trying to meet their customers’ demands.

“Everyone wants to wear something that is unique”.

Meanwhile, the Nadi store has also extended its business hours during its Diwali sale with customers rushing in to do their Diwali shopping.

“We have sales in all our departments, but we are more focused on our Indian wears. We had new ranges that came in before Diwali, new styles and designs that has been selling very well,” Haroon said.

He said they had also extended their specials on their Home & Leisure items.

“We’ve seen an influx in people buying but majority of the sales has been from the Indian wears,” Haroon said.