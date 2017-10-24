Road level raised to increase strength and shape

A deteriorated section of Vanua Levu’s Cross Island Road has been graded and raised by at least 60 millimetres due to “wear and tear” over the years.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) Construction Manager North, Scott Wilkinson, says that the work on Nadamole Road, in the district of Wailevu, covered 560 metres and runs parallel to Nadamole Village

FHH is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to carry out its maintenance programme to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

Nadamole Village is located close to 13 kilometres from Savusavu Town.

“The road was lifted by adding 50 to 60 millimetres of base course to strengthen the subgrade that was on the existing road,” said FHH Construction Crew Supervisor in the North, George Hughes.

“This section of the Cross Island Road had many pothole patches and the road had sort of sunk due to wear and tear over the years. Especially with overloaded vehicles using this road on a daily basis, it was time to take out the seal and grade, but this time it was cement stabilised,” added Mr Hughes.

“As we are adding height to the road, we can get better ‘shape’ (crossfall) allowing the water to run freely off the road, eliminating ponding which causes the pavement to fail.”

At least 1,000 people live around the area, which includes neighbouring villages of Nabaci, Jerusalemi, and Urata.

Taxi driver, Narendra Lal, who frequently uses the road, has welcomed the roadwork saying it would save him some repairs “now that there are no craters and bumps on the road.”