Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort sets bench mark

The Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama with Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort General Manager Mr Francis Lee with his wife. Photos: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By LUKE NACEI

The Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort and Spa is a bench mark for setting standards for the service and innovation and an inspiration too many of the properties that emerged in the Tourism Industry in Fiji said the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He made this address while officiating at the Resorts 50th Anniversary on Yanuca Island in Cuvu, Sigatoka.

“This beautiful property is far more than just a Resort, it is a true piece of Fijian history,” he said.

“I remember as a youngster this resort was simply called “The Fijian” and since those early days, your resort has not only been a proud fixture of our Tourism Industry, it has been a shining example of what a business can achieve.

“Your relationship with the Tikina of Cuvu has set a very high standard for every operator in our Tourism Industry as – for decades – your resort has served as a model partnership between a business and a local community. You’ve shown how to create a win-win situation that benefits developers, ordinary Fijians and all of Fiji.”

“You’ve done more than simply promote Fiji, you’ve played a big part in helping protect our environment today and for future generations,” he said.

“Fiji alongside all of our partners in our Tourism Industry, including your resort, as we keep on our steady journey forward, welcoming investment, driving development, growing our economy and bringing greater opportunity into the lives of every Fijian.

Looking back on the 50-year history of the Shangri-La Fijian Resort and Spa, My Bainimarama said the managements and staffs all have every reason to celebrate.

“You have every reason to be proud of the benchmark you’ve set for our Tourism Industry, and I am certainly proud of your legacy.

Since the Shangri-La has taken up ownership of this Resort, it has grown from 108 rooms to 442, and a home to five restaurants, a spa, three pools and your most recent addition Fiji’s largest inflatable water park.

“All combined, these facilities make your resort the largest single hotel in Fiji, and I’m very glad to be told that you plan to become even larger in the years ahead,” he said.

“Every Fijian appreciates your contribution to building up our Tourism Industry and enhancing our reputation as unique island destination.

Mr Bainiamarama acknowledged the traditional landowners and community representatives from the Tikina of Cuvu.

“Without your vision and your commitment, none of what we celebrate today would be possible, so thank you for being with us this morning,” he said.

“Congratulations on your 50th Anniversary. As you look to the next 50 years, I assure you that my Government will continue to support the development of your resort and your partnership with the Fijian people,” he added.