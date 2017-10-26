October 25, 2017. THE cornerstones to our success is our family-oriented approach to business in which a spirit of diligence, honesty and teamwork is fostered in all that we do, says Tappoo Group of Companies chairman Kanti Tappoo.

“With more than 1600 staff, we are a very big family that takes great pride to deliver quality service in all areas of our business,” he said.

“Every customer, big or small, is important. It is this ethos, which underpins our family-oriented approach, that drives us forward in our vision.”

Mr Tappoo’s comments follow the Group’s sterling achievements at the Prime Minister’s International Business Awards last week.

The Tappoo Group scooped the highest honours with the Supreme Award, as well as the Re-Exporter of the Year Award at the 2017 international business awards ceremony.

The awards programme is an initiative organised by Investment Fiji to acknowledge local businesses for their achievements.

It recognises excellence in 12 categories and serves to inspire other businesses to achieve similar and even greater success.

The Supreme Award is the topmost award of the Prime Minister’s International Business Award.

Contenders for the Supreme Award are selected by the independent judging panel; it is not a category that businesses apply for.

According to the official awards website, the recipient of the Supreme Award should have demonstrated “significant and sustained international growth along with a clear understanding of overseas markets”.

The recipient should also have “demonstrated commercial success and outlined benefits across multiple facets, including job creation, innovation, service excellence and social responsibility”.

Mr Tappoo says: “We are humbled by this recognition. We will continue to work even harder to further expand our business in Fiji.”

The Tappoo family business began in 1941 in rural Sigatoka when Tappoo Kanji, the father and grandfather of the Group’s directors, started with an eight square-foot workshop.

The founder hand-crafted silver jewellery and sold door-to-door on foot, and sometimes on a simple bicycle, along the railway tracks and in the hilly terrains of the Sigatoka Valley.

“Today we proudly carry on his legacy as a more diversified business entity that plans to make deeper inroads in Fiji and the burgeoning export markets,” said Mr Tappoo.

“His legacy and vision emphasised honesty as a core pillar, and that means we are honest with our customers and suppliers alike. There is no tolerance for dishonesty.”

Mr Tappoo also thanks the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Government for their leadership.

“We would like to acknowledge the Government for their outstanding leadership in creating an environment that is enabling, not only for businesses to grow, but for the economy to expand to the benefit of all Fijians in the country,” he says.

Mr Bainimarama has labelled the Tappoo Group as “one of Fiji’s best corporate role models”.

It was at the groundbreaking ceremony of the TappooCity Lautoka complex in 2014 that the Prime Minister thanked the Tappoo family for their confidence in Fiji and their tireless work to grow the economy, and, consequently, create employment.

He also highlighted the Tappoo Group’s contribution to numerous charitable causes through the Tappoo Foundation.

Group chief executive Madhu Tappoo similarly expressed the Tappoo family’s gratitude for the two awards which acknowledges their efforts over the years.

He reiterates that the Tappoo Group would always hold Fiji’s interests at heart, and that the various accolades earned over the years mirror this bond.

“The Tappoo Group was the among the first to be awarded with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority Gold membership status arising out of our consistent tax compliance in all areas of our business,” said Mr Madhu Tappoo.

“This is a simple reflection of our commitment to the people of Fiji.”

He adds that a key motivating factor for Tappoo’s success is the knowledge that more of the people’s needs can be taken care of if the economy expands.

“If the economy grows, everyone benefits,” he says.

“We will continue to strive to grow our economy and to share the fruits of this in a fair way.”

“As our founding father taught us, we must always look after our people; care for our employees, and they will in turn reciprocate this through faithful and honest service.”

Mr Madhu Tappoo says this ethos has stood the test of time in a world that continues to rapidly transform itself.

The Tappoo Group has widely diversified business interests that include tourism and travel, retail and wholesale, manufacturing and exports, motor vehicle sales and servicing, commercial real estate and investments.

The two Prime Minister’s International Business Awards are the latest in a list of honours that the Group has received in its 76-year history.

Other local awards include:

> Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards 2008 – to Tappoo Group Chairman Kanti Tappoo, for his contributions to the Fijian and Asia Pacific travel retail industry

> Fiji Tourism Services Award at the Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards 2008

> FRCA Gold Membership, for its efficient and consistent compliance with Fiji’s tax laws

> Indigenous Buddy Award for being a large and caring employer

TAPPOO GROUP