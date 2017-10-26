CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY COUNCIL PLANS WAY FORWARD

Caption: CIC President Gordon Jenkins addressing members at yesterday’s meeting in Suva. Photo: PACIFIC REACH LIMITED.

October 26, 2017. The Construction Industry Council (CIC) is mapping out plans for the “way forward” as the construction industry continues to expand, according to its President, Gordon Jenkins.

The Council is comprised of all the major construction enterprises in the country, including the builders, sub-contractors, architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, hardware suppliers, developers and project managers and Government representatives.

At the Council’s meeting in Suva last night, Mr Jenkins said members explored a number of issues that were of concern that could contribute to restricting growth.

He said that these included proper licensing of builders, condition of contracts, tender processes, building standards, shortage of trade skills and apprenticeship schemes.

“These issues have been taken on board and will be further explored in our coming meetings. Once there is a consensus on the way forward, we are planning an industry conference early next year to achieve outcomes on all these important issues and have them implemented for the construction industry’s benefit as a whole,” he said.

The Construction Industry Council has been mandated by the industry to review operations, procedures and policies to ensure best practices and also advise the public on issues of concern to them.

PACIFIC REACH LIMITED