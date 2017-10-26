WAF SUPPORTS FIJI’S PRESIDENCY OF COP 23

WAF staff members showing support for the fight against climate change by joining in the march organised by the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant 2017. Photo: NIYAAZ DEAN.

October 26, 2017. A total of fifty WAF staff and family members took part in the march through Suva that was organised by the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant 2017.

The march, on Saturday 22nd October, was in support of the Telecom Miss Fiji Pageant 2017 pageant theme: ‘Fijian Municipalities Advocate for Environmental Protection against Climate Change’.

WAF Chief Executive Officer, Mr Opetaia Ravai said that the theme is close to the hearts of the Authority and its staff members, and is in line with Fiji’s presidency to the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

“I wish the Prime Minister, Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama well for the upcoming COP23 meeting in Bonn, Germany and I congratulate him for his appointment as COP 23 President,” said Mr Ravai.

COP23 will take place from 6-17 November.

Mr Ravai reiterated that all Fijians should take a stand in conserving water – which is a precious and finite resource.

“Climate Change is real and it is happening and we at the Water Authority of Fiji have started to feel its impact. A recent example would be the Algae Bloom at the Vaturu Dam that affected the treatment of water at the Nagado Water Treatment Plant and had impacted the consistent supply of water to many Fijians in Nadi,” said Mr Ravai.

The CEO stated that WAF is now taking into account the impacts of Climate Change in all of its projects.

“We are now building our infrastructure to not only meet the demand of the people, but also to withstand the impacts of climate change,” said Mr Ravai.

