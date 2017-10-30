WAF STAFF DONATE TO CANCER SOCIETY

Caption: (L-R) WAF Chief Financial Officer, Mr Michael Joseph Lal, Talatala Tuinayau Kapaiwai, WAF Chief Executive Officer, Mr Opetaia Ravai, Cancer Survivor, Ms Laisa Vulakoro and Fiji Cancer Society Board Member, Mr Inoke Bainimarama. Photos:PACIFIC REACH LTD.

October 30, 2017. The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) donated the $2000 raised by the staff to the Fiji Cancer Society, followed by morning tea at WAF’s National Office.

Earlier this month, pink cans were distributed to all WAF departments in an effort to raise awareness and to encourage people to make donations to support the fight against cancer.

Guest Speaker, Musician and Cancer Survivor, Ms Laisa Vulakoro thanked WAF “…for this big effort that you have made for us this morning.”

While giving her testimony as a survivor, Ms Vulakoro encouraged the more than 200 WAF staff at the event to “always think positive in every little thing that we do in life.

“I am 57-years-old and I am still doing all the things that I love doing, playing tennis, my walks, zumba and it is very important to have a healthy life style. It starts with a healthy life style and eating the right food,” said Ms Vulakoro.

Fiji Cancer Society Board Member, Mr Inoke Bainimarama thanked Water Authority of Fiji for their contribution, adding their main focus was on early detection and prevention.

“I was overwhelmed to see the setup and I thank you, so please congratulate yourselves. The Fiji Cancer Society is not a clinical organisation, we do not do the health work, but we support in simple things like transporting patients from their homes to the hospitals for treatment.”

“We help in the procurement of prescription drugs. We also work in counselling. So many times, we find a lot of people are scared to present themselves at the hospitals because of the stigma around cancer, this is where the Cancer Society steps in,” said Mr Bainimarama.

WAF Chief Executive Officer, Mr Opetaia Ravai thanked Ms Vulakoro and the Fiji Cancer Society for the hard work behind the scenes in the battle against cancer.

“To each and every one of you who have contributed to this event, I thank you all for the donations that we have all collectively contributed towards the Fiji Cancer Society to help fight cancer,” said Mr Ravai.

WATER AUTHORITY OF FIJI