Year 12 students begin examinations

Suva, Fiji, 30 October, 2018 – The Attorney-General and Minister for Education, Honourable Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, has wished all Year 12 students the very best as they begin their examinations this week and congratulated Year 13 students on completing their examinations.

Year 12 examinations begin today and will end on 10 November. A total of 13,591 students will sit for this year’s exam, a slight decrease compared to the 13,879 students in 2016.

165 centres will be used for testing, an increase of three from last year. The new centres for 2017 are Queen Victoria School in Tailevu, St. Francis College in Ra and Ratu Lalabalavu Secondary School in Malolo. A total of 19 subjects will be examined at this level.

The Attorney-General encouraged Year 12 students to prepare properly for each day of the examinations so that they can perform to the very best of their ability. He also called on parents and guardians of Year 12 students to provide the necessary support at home so that students are able to focus solely on their examinations this week.

