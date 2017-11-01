Kuo encourages farming

Students of Nadarivatu High School with farmers during the field day. Photo: LUKE NACEI

By LUKE NACEI

Taiwan Technical Mission Specialist, Godfree Kuo is urging farmers of Nadarivatu to have more interest in capitalizing the farms.

Kuo while speaking to this Newspaper during a Field Day organised by Taiwan in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, said they have huge plans in assisting the farmers of Nadarivatu.

“We have the equipment’s but all we need is that the interest of the people because this is a huge thing for them in terms of income for their family,” he said.

Mr Kuo said there was a huge demand in the local markets for vegetables which would be of huge benefit to them.

“I would like to encourage the farmers to show their full attention in farming because there is a high demand in the local market.

The initiative started way back in 2015 but later was unsuccessful as there were only a few farmers interested.

He said Tropical Cyclone Winston was a major contributor to the lack in interest of the farmers.

“Before when this project began there were a lot involved in it but then farmers lost interest because their harvest was damaged,” he said.

“These kinds of job are really hard and that is why we have brought in new materials to help assist these farmers. The machines are from Taiwan.

Meanwhile, more than 130 people together with students turned up to the Natula Farmer Group Field Day.