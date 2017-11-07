Radisson Blu Resort Fiji Reaches 5000 Mark on TripAdvisor

The Radisson Blu Resort on Denarau Island. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has been recognised numerous times as the perfect family getaway in Fiji and the South Pacific on TripAdvisor, one of the most popular and reputable online review websites ranking Resorts based on traveller’s feedback. The Radisson family are very proud and excited to add yet another milestone for being the first and only Resort in Fiji to have reached the 5000 mark in review numbers on TripAdvisor.

This monumental achievement was celebrated within the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji by Management and staff with a dedication to attaining a strong positioning on TripAdvisor.

“With 5000 honest reviews from our valued guests, it is the highest number of reviews received by any hotel in Fiji. It

has been an amazing 5 years for the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji family and I would like to thank our incredible team for their passion, achieving such high ratings on TripAdvisor is something we have all worked hard for”, says Gerard Knight, General Manager of the Radisson Blu Fiji Resort.

“I encourage feedback from guests therefore personally responding to many reviews as well as hosting an event for guests ever Wednesday evening providing us with significant insight”.

“During this interactive time I welcome guests to talk of their experiences whether good or bad so that we as a team can work collectively with the ‘Yes I Can’ attitude to improving guest satisfaction,” said Gerard Knight.

Spread across 10 acres of tropical beach, gardens and tranquil architecture, the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has been rated as the number 1 Family Hotel in the entire South Pacific region, including Fiji, Australia and New Zealand two years ago. The Resort also made it into the Top 10 Fiji Hotels Luxury Category of the 2016 and 2017 TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Awards for Hotels, its most prestigious award.

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has also won the ‘Hall of Fame Award’ for six years which is only accredited to Resorts that receive the TripAdvisor Excellence Award 5 years in a row.

Currently the resorts Thai Restaurant ‘Chantara’, the only one of its kind in Fiji and sitting as the Number 1 Restaurant on Denarau Island.

The Radisson Blu Resort Fiji has been under Gerard Knight’s leadership for the past 5 years, he has a strong passion for delivering excellent customer service. The company’s wonderful service philosophy of ‘Yes I Can’ shows in his commitment to personally responding to many comments on TripAdvisor, contributing to the outstanding result of 5000 reviews. The high review rating is a benchmark set by Gerard Knight and is a great accomplishment for the Radisson Blu Fiji Resort as they close in on the year with high occupancy and happy guests.

The Resort takes great pride in their family friendly features, which include Fiji’s only white water tunnel slide and four unique lagoon style swimming pools including an adult’s only pool. All pools are climate controlled (heating and cooling) with shades over family, children and toddlers pool providing a wonderful experience for every family combination. Boasting the largest suites on Denarau with kitchenette, washing machine and dryer, the Resorts one bedroom suites are the ideal destination for a great family holiday.

The TripAdvisor reviews reflect the tireless efforts of the Radisson Blu Resort Fiji team and the resort aims to continue providing outstanding services as we look forward to the festive holiday season, says Gerard Knight.

