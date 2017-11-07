Road receives first upgrade in two decades

Children and residents of Matuku Settlement look on as FHH crew upgrade the Matuku Road. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Over 100 residents and farmers living on Matuku Road in Tailevu are getting their first road upgrade in 20-years.

The road work is being carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) under the Fiji Roads Authority’s maintenance programme to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern Divisions

Matuku Village headman Mr Paula Tikoi says “that the road had deteriorated in the two decades that even four-wheel drives were reluctant to drive along the road”.

Mr Tikoi says that the 5 kilometre upgrade will give 20-children and 10-farmers easier access to school and the markets. The road is about 30km outside Korovou.

“The road was so bad for the past 20 years that carriers and four-wheel drives were reluctant to drive along the road. We all had to walk, carrying our groceries, whatever the weather. That has all changed. We are so grateful to the Fiji Roads Authority and Fulton Hogan Hiways.”

“The road used to be slippery and full of potholes when it rained, children would miss school for days because they could not walk safely to the main road and farmers could not take their produce to the market.”

FHH cleared overgrown grass and constructed a new drainage system, graveled and graded the road surface of the road, making it safe to drive and walk along.

“Now we are picked up and dropped off at our homes and we won’t have to worry about walking the extra distance, carrying supplies,” said Mr Tikoi.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) is contracted by the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.