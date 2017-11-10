Nabete appointed into FHH senior management

FHH North Maintenance Operation Manager, Solomone Nabete. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) has appointed Solomone Nabete, 38, as its new North Maintenance Operations Manager.

Mr Nabete started with the company from day one in November 2013.

Previously depot manager for Savusavu and Taveuni, Mr Nabete will now oversee the maintenance operations in the North from the expenditure and budget to work programming.

“Solo was selected early through the company’s leadership programme for a senior management position because of his proven competency. The programme provides opportunities for those who standout to receive personal mentoring with an opportunity to achieve these senior positions. Others have also been selected into the programme,” said FHH General Manager, Duncan Fraser.

Mr Nabete, who hails from Mualevu Village in Vanua Balavu in Lau, has followed his father’s footsteps into a career in road work and management.

His father, whom he is named after, worked as a road supervisor for the Public Works Department and served for nearly 40 years around Fiji – Savusavu, Labasa, and Nabouwalu, moving his family with him.

Mr Nabete, a graduate of the then Fiji Institute of Technology’s Civil Engineering school has at least 18 years of work experience in the field.

Married to Asenaca, the Nabetes have three daughters Taiheri, 13, Selina, 10 and Elisapeci, 8.