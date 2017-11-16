Nadi schools recognised for participation in Clean School Program

Teachers and a student of Nadi Primary School receive their award from Minister for Local Government, Urban Development, Housing and Environment, Parveen Bala for scooping first prize in the Primary School Division of the Clean School Program Award 2017. Photo: ANA SOVA.



By ANA SOVA

Participating schools in the Clean School Program 2017 in Nadi were yesterday recognised for their active participation and commitment to waste management practices.

The event was officiated by the Minister Local Government, Urban Development, Housing and Environment, Parveen Bala at the Nadi Town Council Chamber.

The program which was first implemented in 2010 is aimed at promoting environmental education and awareness in Nadi Town.

Long time participant of the program, Sangam Sadhu Kuppuswamy Memorial College scooped the first prize in the secondary school division.

College Assistant Principal, Vinesh Mistry said it was a proud moment for the school.

“We have been involved in this program since 2010. All our students, teachers, the principal, the management and the administration, are all in this together to enhance the program in our school,” Mr. Mistry said.

He said with the program, the school has really been able to minimize waste with the implementation of composting, 3R centric system, etc.

Meanwhile, Nadi Primary School won first prize in the primary school division.

School Headteacher, Mrs. Sharma said they are very active in the program and are determined to carry on with this attitude for years to come and to make Nadi Primary School an unforgettable name in the Clean School Program.

“We are looking forward to tough competitions come next year,” Mrs. Sharma said.

Nadi Town Council Assistant Health Inspector, Nafiza Ali said they had piloted only 11 schools within the town boundary in the program at the beginning in 2010 and have been gradually receiving more schools since.

“After successful dissemination of information about the program and success stories of the pilot schools, we now have 22 schools participating which includes schools from peri-urban and rural areas,” Ms. Ali said.

She said before the implementation of the program in 2010 they had conducted a survey in the 11 pilot schools and found waste management practices in the schools were not according to the proper waste management system.

“Now with the Clean School Program, a lot of proper waste management practices have been implemented in the schools and we can really witness the improvements especially with the establishment of the 3R centric system in schools,” Ms. Ali said.

She said a guide book for all participating schools have also been formulated.

Ms. Ali adds the program has also spread to other town councils in Fiji and with the support of the Department of Environment all local town councils are now required to implement the Clean School Program.