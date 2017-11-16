Road upgrade for Nakoromakawa after 20-years

Fulton Hogan Hiways crew clearing drainage and high shoulders on the Nakoromakawa Road. Photo: SUPPLIED.

The poor road conditions of Nakoromakawa Road, outside Nausori, for over 20-years will soon be a thing of the past.

Fulton Hogan Hiways is currently carrying upgrading the road.

FHH is working under the Fiji Roads Authority’s maintenance programme to provide access to Central, Northern and the Eastern Divisions.

Nakoromakawa Village headman Mitieli Rokodua says he has been walking all his life and is happy that this will soon come to an end.

“There has never been any maintenance to this road and we use to walk every day, even our children walk to school and today I am still walking with my horse and my produce,” he said.

According to FHH Rewa Depot Manager Suliasi Lesianavanua the upgrade will significantly improve access for farmers, especially in rainy weather.

FHH cleared high shoulders and cut down overgrown trees, constructed new water channels, opened outlets and prepared the road surface for grading and metalling of the road with an AP 65 aggregate layer.

“The overgrown grass has narrowed the road and when it rains it is really slippery and dangerous for us,’ said Mr Rokodua.

“We are so relieved and happy that Fulton Hogan Hiways has upgraded the road and carriers are already excited to serve us after the upgrade.”

The road will benefit over 40 farmers, who supply yaqona, dalo and vegetables to the Nausori Market, and about 200 villagers.

Nakoromakawa Village is in Tailevu Province and at least 20 kilometres away from Nausori town, off the Kings Road.