Bobbi Brown Cosmetics now available at Tappoo, Nadi Airport

Bobbi Brown Travel Retail Asia Pacific Regional Education Manager, Carina Choo, Bobbi Brown Fiji Make-Up Artist, Nazrat Hussein and Bobbi Brown Australia Make-Up Artist, June Zheng pictured during the cosmetics brand media launch at Tappoo Duty Free store, Nadi International Airport earlier today. Photo: MARGARET NAQIRI.

By ANA SOVA

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has opened its first retail location in Fiji at Tappoo Duty Free shop at the Nadi International Airport.

Founded in 1991 by make-up artist turned entrepreneur Bobbi Brown, the brand launched with 10 brown-based lipsticks and a simple mission: to enhance, not cover up, a woman’s individual beauty.

Bobbi Brown Travel Retail Asia Pacific Regional Education Manager, Carina Choo said they realise that Fiji was becoming a very popular holiday destination with people that embraced beauty and thought it a great opportunity to sell their Bobbi Brown Cosmetics here.

“This is a very great opportunity for us to explore, we always consider looking for new opportunities like this,” Choo said.

She said the brand was all about educating and empowering women about their make-up choices.

“Our responsibility is to make sure our artists are empowered and in their way of teaching the customers as well,” Choo adds.

She said the brand is all about enhancing the natural beauty.

“We are a brand that really promotes natural beauty, it doesn’t mean you don’t wear make-up, but wear make- up that is right for you, colors that are right for you, that enhances your natural features and help you feel more confident and more powerful,” Choo said.

She said they were very grateful to be partnering with Tappoo Fiji.

“Tappoo is a great business partner. We see a great synergy and a great working relationship,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tappoo Executive Director, Harnish Tappoo said they are extremely proud to be representing Bobbi Brown in Fiji.

“Our company is well known for being Fiji’s finest stores. We carry top international brands and we are proud that we have been able to bring the world renown Bobbi Brand to Fiji, as it is one of the best makeup brand,” Mr. Tappoo said.

He adds since Bobbi Brown was opened at Nadi International Airport, they have been extremely pleased with sales and positive feedbacks from customers.