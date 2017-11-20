Delegation from Hubei Province, China in the country to enhance police cooperation

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho with the Vice Governor & Director General of the Department of Public Security Bureau, Hubei Province Mr. Zeng Xin (far right) and his delegation. Photo: SUPPLIED

The Vice Governor & Director General of the Department of Public Security Bureau, Hubei Province Mr. Zeng Xin paid a courtesy call to the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at the Fiji Police Force headquarters this morning.

Mr Xin is being accompanied by a six member delegation comprising of senior Ministry of Public Security Bureau Officials from Hubei Province and the courtesy visit was an opportunity to enhance police cooperation between Fiji and the People’s Republic of China.

The Director General said their visit to the Fiji Police was a means of looking at how to develop the working relationship between the two jurisdictions for the common fight against international crime.

“The population of Hubei Province is 61 million and we have 630,000 police officers and despite the vast difference our two countries we are similar in that crime is universal and knows no boundaries and we have a lot to learn from each other”.

“We are honoured and privileged to have this opportunity to meet Fijian police officers and we look forward to working together as we have enjoyed the beauty and hospitability of Fiji and its people and we want to develop a deeper friendship with you”.

Mr Xin has also extended an invitation to the Fiji Police to send officers to Hubei Province for training as there is a lot of potential to exchange and share information.

Brig-Gen Qiliho accepted the invitation and stated that Fijian officers have undergone training in various provinces in China and was appreciative of any opportunities to learn from Fiji’s international partners.

The Director General’s delegation was accorded a quarter guard as well as a traditional welcome ceremony which followed discussions on law enforcement.

POLICE MEDIA CELL