By ANA SOVA

The Fiji Police Force has revealed that the case where the body of a woman who was found floating in the Suva Harbour last Saturday has been classified as drowning.

This follows the post mortem examination conducted by Police this morning.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said once investigations are completed the file will be forwarded for inquest.

The identity of the woman was confirmed by a relative that came forward yesterday.

The woman is originally from Lokia, Rewa.