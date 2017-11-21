Kristy gets dux award

Nadi Muslim Primary School 2017 Dux Award recipient, Kristy Murti (center) flanked by her proud parents, Krishna Murti (left) and Isabella Murti (right) pictured at Nadi Muslim Primary School earlier today. Photo: ANA SOVA.



By ANA SOVA

Kristy Murti never expected to be awarded the 2017 Dux award for Nadi Muslim Primary School during the school’s prize-giving day today.

The Year 8 student was speechless after receiving the award from chief guest, Minister for Industry & Trade and Tourism, Faiyaz Koya.

“I worked hard and gave my best in my exams, but I didn’t expect to get the award because I felt there were other students that I was in tight competition with,” Kristy said.

“I’m really happy and grateful”.

The shy fourteen-year-old has dedicated her achievement to her parents, Krishna and Isabella Murti.

“I know that without all the love and support they have given me I wouldn’t have been able to be what am today. I would also like to thank all my friends and teachers who have contributed to my achievement today,” Kristy said.

Kristy’s father, Krishna said he was very proud of his daughter and so was his wife, Isabella.

“Kristy is our only child and we’ve always made sure we provided the best for her and have also encouraged and advised her to work hard in school so that she can achieve a better future,” Krishna said.

Meanwhile, Minister Koya reminded parents and guardians present at the event of their role in the development of their children.

“While the school is an important place for children’s education, families play an equally critical role in the development of their children. In particular, parents are instrumental in their personal growth and attitudes towards life,” Koya said.

He adds to prepare our children for the future, we need to provide them with the opportunities to develop the generic skills that are needed for them to become lifelong learners.