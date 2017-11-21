WET WEATHER ADVISORY

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Moore is urging members of the public to remain vigilant as there is a risk of further flooding.

“At the moment surface flooding is widespread in the usual places and we are warning the motorists and pedestrians to stay out of floodwater.”

He said the public needs to be extremely careful and avoid places of known historical flooding or low-lying areas and please do not drive into water of unknown depth and current as this can be life threatening.

“We are closely monitoring the situation of the roads for all divisions and we are urging the public to remain vigilant, tune into the local radio and listen to the advice of the emergency services.”

Ends