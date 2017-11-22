FMF Launches New & Exciting Products this November

(L-R)The two new flavours of Bites are Banana & Pineapple Bites. Photo SUPPLIED

It’s that time of the year when people get into enjoying their favourite treats. To add to peoples choices, FMF is launching New Biscuits this November, giving people more exciting snacking options for this season.

Last year in June, 2016, FMF lunched its newest sub brand in the market as Fine Fare Bites. This product range is a snack cracker; small bites sized cracker biscuits that can be enjoyed on its own or with dips. The range was launched with two varieties; Crispy, the plain salted biscuits and Cheese, the flavoured cracker. Both products was a hit in the market resulting in sales growth in the preceding months from its launch. Not much later, suggestions from internal teams as well as consumers came in for the introduction of fruity flavoured biscuits. This is also a popular global trend which companied follow in order to keep the biscuit category excited. This got FMF working on new variants in the Bites Range. This time stepping away from plain flavoured crackers, FMF went into making sandwiched creamed snack crackers. The first flavour was Lemon Bites which was launched in Jan 2017 and proved very successful resulting in superseding the sales of the initial two snack crackers.

After the success of Lemon Bites, the product development team at FMF, decided to expand the fruit flavour range of Bites leading them to work on flavours which are popular in this part of the world. After various trials and consumer taste panels 2 flavours were identified and preparations for launch began. The production, sales & marketing and resource sourcing teams worked tirelessly to prepare this product for a launch in November. The clock was set for this launch as the season was most appropriate to offer the consumers exciting snacks as they head into the festive season.

Both based on the popularity of local fruit taste and preference. The products comes in 150g pack with distinct coloured bright yellow packaging that make this product a not to miss product on the shelf. The product is being rolled out to major supermarkets this week. FMF teams will also be in stores to offer samples to taste before they buy this product. The FMF team is confident that the product will be loved by all and will add to its already successful range of biscuits.

Apart from new flavoured snacks, consumer trends also demand for healthier options for snacking. FMF is also keen to look after this demand and as a step in this direction, Launches Wholemeal Cracker Biscuits. This new cracker is rich in fibre and give great taste, health and convenience. It comes in 100g packs as well as small 44g pack that is very convenient to carry or put it in kid’s lunch boxes for their healthy snacking at school. We encourage all to advantage of this option for snacking for themselves as well as their family.

Biscuit Company of Fiji, a subsidiary of FMF Foods Limited, making biscuits since 1992 and manufacture of many popular product of Fiji such as FMF Breakfast Crackers, Webster’s Fine Fare Creams, Tymo Choc Coated biscuits, continues in striving to provide Fijians with the best and exciting range of products which gives the people both international quality and variety at local prices and manufactured right here in Fiji by Fijians.