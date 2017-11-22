Meleane scoops best sportswoman award

13-year-old Meleane Fusi Vuki pictured with her Award. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By Maria Laqeta

Sky is the limit for Meleane Fusi Vuki after being named as the Best Sportswoman of the Year during the Nadi Muslim Primary School prize-giving ceremony yesterday.

“I felt nervous and speechless after receiving my award from chief guest, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya, because this is foremost ever prize am awarded within the school,” Meleane said.

Given significant role to over-look a Multi-racial school as Deputy Head Girl, was a great challenge and responsibility for the 13-year-old girl.

In addition to her accomplishment, Meleane’s teachers trusted her to supervise hundreds of students, beside personally ensuring her school work came first in hand then extra-curriculum followed.

Indeed, that did not discourage her passion towards a sport she loves, Netball.

“I love playing netball from very young age with the motivation of my parents and teachers indeed I believe all counts to the success today,” she said.

The outspoken lass from Namotomoto village in Nadi, believes an individual needs to be physically fit in order to excel in any aspect of life.

Meleane was part of her school netball team that won the Under-14 Super Premier Netball Winner North/West (Muslim Tournament 2017) that took place earlier this year in Nadi.

“I’m thankful of the support from my teachers and family which has contributed to this massive achievement, i also thank the school and each individual players for their effort and hard work,” she added.

Meleane captained the Netball Under-14 winning side with the support of ten girls in the team.

Her advice to young people is to fear God and acknowledge him for he is the source of blessing to all mankind.

The towering Year 8 student wants to become a doctor when she grows up as she believes the profession would provide her a good platform to advocate on healthy living and lifestyle.