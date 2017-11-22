Students urged to make use of Government’s education policies

The Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar Bala (center) pictured with students of Votualevu Public School in Nadi during the school’s prize-giving ceremony yesterday. Photo: DEPTFO.

Students of Votualevu Public School in Nadi were have been urged to make use of government’s education policies in the form of scholarships and loan schemes through universities and vocational training programmes.

This was highlighted 21 November by the Minister for Local Government, Parveen Kumar Bala while officiating at the school’s annual prize giving ceremony.

“More Fijians are being educated now and trained in various trades than ever before. This is due to government’s policies to make education fairly and freely available to all Fijians,” Bala said.

Votualevu Public School is one of the first schools to be established in Fiji and is in its 96th year of operations.

It caters for children in the greater Votualevu area, providing pre-schooling for 107 students and primary education for 939 students.