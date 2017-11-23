USP Lautoka Campus Director Speaks to High School Scholars

Time management is critically crucial to academic success. This was the message from the University of the South Pacific Lautoka Campus Director Dr. Pramila Devi, to the students of A D Patel College in Ba.

Dr. Devi, who was the Chief Guest at the College’s Annual Awards Day held on Friday, 17th November 2017, told the students that successful people realized the importance of time management.

“Successful people know that time management is personal management and it is life management. If you are able to manage your time you can manage your life,” she told the students.

Dr. Devi shared with the students other important tips to success such as planning and organizing work, making a list of “things to do” and setting priorities and achieving deadlines, measuring and analyzing time to keep track of how time is being utilized and finally “Do it now” rule.

She said awards events and functions were a time of celebration which marked the end of one phase and beginning of the next phase in life.

To the students graduating fromhigh school, Dr. Devi said that while it was a happy moment, it also marked the beginning of university life, which was a whole different experience from high school.

“At the university, students take charge of their learning by being responsible for ensuring they attend the lecture, complete required readings, do assignments on time and study for exams. No one guides them on a daily basis like in high school.

This can be a huge challenge and in particular if students are away from their parents. Those students who are able to take charge of their studies, succeed by completing their program of study and those who cannot take charge, do not succeed.”

The Awards ceremony featured a variety of presentation such as awards for Academic Excellence, 100% Attendance, Leadership, Department Awards, Special Awards, Year 13 Graduation Awards, and Awards for the External Examination Highest Scorers, Sportsman and Sportswoman awards and the Dux Award. There was also some interesting dance performances from the students.

Dr. Devi congratulated the students on their achievements for 2017 and acknowledged the support from their parents and teachers for their hard work.

Ends