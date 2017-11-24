Meleane scoops best sportswoman award

13 year old Meleane Fusi Vuki pictured with her award. Photo: ANA SOVA.

By MARIA LAQETA

Sky is the limit for Meleane Fusi Vuki after being named as the Best Sportswoman of the Year of Nadi Muslim Primary School during the school’s prize-giving ceremony on Tuesday.

“I felt nervous and speechless after receiving my award from chief guest, Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya, because this is my first ever prize in the school,” Meleane said.

The 13- year-old was also designated the responsibility as Deputy Head girl of the school this year which she said was a great challenge.

Despite all her commitments in this school year, the Namotomoto lass from Nadi made sure she still had the time to participate in an activity she has always been passionate about, Netball.

“I love playing netball from very young age. The support and motivation from my parents and teachersi believe contributed to my achievement today,” Meleane said.

The Nadi Muslim Primary School U-14 team had won the Under-14 Super Premier Netball Winner North/West (Muslim Tournament 2017) that took place in Nadi earlier this year.

The Netball Under-14 winning side was captained by Meleane with the support of her teammates.

She thanked all those that have contributed to their achievement, especially to each individual player for their effort and hard work.

Meleane has advised all young people to always fear God and acknowledge him for he is the source of blessing to all mankind.

The towering Year 8 student wants to become a doctor when she grows up as she believes the profession would provide her a good platform to advocate on healthy eating and lifestyle.