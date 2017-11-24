Northern road crews merge to beat wet weather

Waisali stretch in the North being upgraded as shown.Photo: FHH

Wet weather in Vanua Levu has prompted Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) to temporarily merge its two crews on the island to rehabilitate a two-kilometre stretch.

FHH is contracted by Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) to provide road access in the Central, Northern and Eastern divisions.

FHH Stabilising and Construction Crew Supervisor, George Hughes, said that the weather had held them back.

“Sometimes we have half-a-day or a few hours a day to work and this has delayed our work programme. Now we have merged our two permanent crews for a few weeks to boost our productivity, especially with limited time when the weather is dry,” said Mr Hughes.

“One crew is carrying out pre-work such as trimming subgrades and overlaying, while the other crew completes the stabilising road work. It has really helped a lot and things have moved quite fast,” added Mr Hughes.

The Fiji Meteorological Service’s seven-day forecast for this week includes rain and thunderstorms for the Northern Division.

Twenty-seven year old Waisali villager, Vilimone Vetaukula, said that he had been impressed by the work done so far by the crews.

“The road has really changed a lot in the last few days even though it had been raining. As a farmer, having a good road is important to get my produce to the market and back,” said Mr Vetaukula.

Over 1,000 villagers and farmers live along the Waisali stretch.

FHH MEDIA