Traffic to be reduced to single lane at Matanikorovatu road from tonight,allow extra travel time

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) would like to advise members of the public that traffic will be reduced to single lane at Matanikorovatu Road, Nasinu and Kings Road junction from 9pm tonight.

FRA Network Operations and Maintenance Aram Goes says the lane restriction will allow their contractors to carry out reinstatement works to the water pipeline trench.

“The public are to expect significant delays in the weekend and are advised to please allow extra travel time or limit travel to essential needs during the current spike of concentrated road reconstruction works in progress across the city.”

“We will be placing speed restrictions and other temporary traffic management signs to guide the road users at this location.”

The work to reinstate the water pipeline trench is expected to be completed by Wednesday, 28 November, weather permitting.

The FRA reconfirms no works will be undertaken at peak hours during the weekdays on these key arterial routes.

