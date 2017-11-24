The University of the South Pacific,Laucala Campus.Photo:Supplied

Thirty participants were part of a two – days “SONG WRITING MASTERCLASS WORKSHOP” organized by the British Council Valuing Voices Project at the University of the South Pacific, Laucala Campus.

The project focused on the youth related issues and brought about young musicians, songwriters and anyone that was passionate about music in general.

This workshop also consists of the art of songwriting, including lyrics, melody and storytelling as well as production before asking the participants to write and produce their own songs that will be entered into a songwriting contest.

Programme Specialist for the British Council Valuing Voices Project SIVENDRA MICHAEL said the project was designed to focus on arts and use arts as a platform to advocate social and political issues or any issues that concern young people and acknowledging the turnout of many youths in the various Masterclass Workshops organized by the British Council.

Present at the event, Mr Paddy Free, one of the respected musicians from New Zealand as well as a facilitator at the workshop had stated that he was impressed with the large talent in the room and how many Fijians can get a career in the music industry.

Participants Inise Kaisuni and Broderick Mervyn described the workshop as an eye-opener. Music educator Inise Kaisune said that as a music educator, the workshop allowed her to bring out that inner talent that she had not discovered and said that learning about creating your own style especially in the music industry is very important.

“The potential of the Song Writing Masterclass Workshop is great as it focuses on building one’s confidence and as someone who has an interest in music; this was an amazing opportunity not to be missed.

“I thanked the European Union, British Council Valuing Voices Project and Save the Children Fiji for organizing such an amazing workshop,” said Mervyn.

The workshop is one of the components of the broader 30 – month project by the British Council Valuing Voices Project and that the project seeks to contribute to democratic process by enabling greater breadth of voice in mainstream media and social media through creative arts.

Two days workshop commenced on the 22nd – 23rd of this month whereby all participants received Certificates of Participation after the workshop.

USP [student: s11119399] –Broderick Mervyn ]