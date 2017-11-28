Alleged Fatal

A 37 year old driver of Natawa,Tavua is in custody following the death of a 34 year old man of Nasautoka, Tailevu yesterday.

The suspect who is a bus driver stopped at Waito along the Kings road for the victim who was the bus checker to pick up a receipt book that flew outside.

The suspect allegedly reversed the bus and ran over the victim who was picking up the book from the road.

He was rushed to the Korovou Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Investigations continue.The road death toll stands at 61 compared to 50 for the same period last year.

