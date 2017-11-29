Fiji Airways Confirms A330 Full Flight Simulator for Fiji Aviation Academy

CAE A330 Simulator 2- Pic Courtesy of CAE (1).Photo:Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, has confirmed the acquisition of a second CAE full-flight simulator for the Fiji Aviation Academy. The A330 full-flight simulator will be installed at the Academy facility in Namaka, Nadi. A deal for the first simulator, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft simulator from CAE was announced in the second half of 2017.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO Mr. Andre Viljoen said: “Our plans for the Fiji Aviation Academy are progressing well, and we’ve now accounted for two of the three simulators we will have at the facility. We’re very pleased to again select CAE, this time for an A330 simulator.

This is a key part of Phase 1 of the Fiji Aviation Academy. We have also allocated space for a third simulator bay at the Academy for any future expansion opportunities.”

Once complete, the state-of-the-art Fiji Aviation Academy will offer a world-class training facility for pilots with fixed training devices. In Phase 2, the Academy will offer ab-initio training for cadet pilots.

Mr. Viljoen added: “Our vision is to ensure we provide our own pilots the very best in training facilities right here in Fiji.

The added benefit of selling simulator time to pilots from abroad coming here for simulator training will further boost the local economy, and position Fiji as the true aviation hub of the Pacific”.

CAE is a global leader in the delivery of training for the civil aviation, defence and security and healthcare markets.

Its global presence is the broadest in the industry with 160 sites and training locations in 35 countries, including joint venture operations and world’s largest installed base of flight simulators.The Fiji Aviation Academy is expected to open in 2019.

FIJI AIRWAYS & FIJI AVIATION ACADEMY