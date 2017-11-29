FRA clarifies its stand on landslides

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA)

Landslides cross boundaries of ownership says Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) Chief Executive Officer

Jonathan Moore.

He said it is the responsibility of the FRA to maintain the roads in a safe and useable condition

but it is not the responsibility of the FRA to take on its proactive management of landslide zones

that are in lands owned by others.

“When a landslide affects a highway the FRA will take action to clear the way for traffic. When the

potential landslide zone is within the road corridor but there has been no slide, the FRA will

conduct an assessment and may take proactive steps to prevent future slides.”

He said the Veisari slide in Lami propagated from an area outside of the road corridor, but it

affected the road.

“In this case, the FRA cleared the fallen debris and made the road safe but it is the duty of the

land owner to manage the land that contributed to the slide.”

Mr Moore said the FRA is willing to provide relevant information and advice where it can, and has

such detail available, but the ultimate responsibility rests with the land-owner.

