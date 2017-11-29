Hindi Short Course Offered at UniFiji

Hindi Short Course offered at The University of Fiji is a mile stone of learning to participants as well as the tutor in exploring recent pedagogies in teaching and learning Hindi language and literature.

The University of Fiji to make this happen, they have partnership with the High Commission of India in offering a Short Course in Hindi Language and Literature at the Saweni Campus.

Thus, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Prem Misir acknowledged the High Commission of India for this initiative and also stated the short course is free of cost for all participants and will be very beneficial for the community.

“Hindi language is important for the continuation of culture though Fiji Hindi kept the culture going this far,” commented the V-C.

The Hindi short course, he said is a significant channel to broaden and sustain Hindi literature and language in Fiji for the current and future generations.

Mr. Anup Kumar, the facilitator of the course said that the course is beneficial to the participants learning standard of Hindi in verbal and oral.

“After completion of the Course, participants will be awarded with a certificate, which may be helpful in their career advancement,” Kumar said.

He said thirty participants now registered for the course besides interested applicant have been consistent throughout the first week of the course.

“UniFiji’s Strategic Plan is highly focused on environmental and social responsibilities hence the short course is considered a significant part of community engagement,” he added.

Meanwhile, the course has three modules – basic, intermediate and advanced with a 4-week Basic module commenced from November 13 – December 8, 2017 followed by intermediate and advanced levels to be schedule next year.

The Basic module will introduced the basics of Hindi Language and Literature, which will guide in developing oral and written standard Hindi.

Introduction to Devanagari Script – Alphabets – consonants and vowels, basic grammar and sentence structure and short stories by Rabindranath Tagore such as “Bhikharini”, “Sadhana”, “Kabuliwallah”, “Atithi” are the content highlights of Module 1 and the course will be offered bi-annually.

UniFiji