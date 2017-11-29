No more water rations for Namada Village

Villagers carrying the water pipes to be laid.Photo:WAF

Fifty households of Namada Village along the Queens Road will no longer need to ration water now that the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) has constructed a new dam and reservoir for the community.

Namada Village is located on the Nadroga-Navosa coast in the district of Korolevu i Wai, about a 90-minute drive from Suva. The 180 villagers, the majority employed in the hotels nearby, have been rationing their water during the present drought season.

Assisted by the village members, the WAF team cleared the site for the 90,000-litre reservoir. The construction also required the laying of eight kilometres of pipe and 60 standpipes.

WAF CEO, Mr Opetaia Ravai, said the project is expected to be completed before the holiday season at a total cost of $595,497.00.

The Turaga ni Koro of Namada Village, 62-year-old Mr Kelemeni Leawere, says that prior to the construction of the dam and reservoir, they rationed their water usage by opening the water supply to the community between 6:00am and 10:00am, and from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

When the sun shines for so many days, our water is low until we get continuous rain. Then our water source produces enough water to keep the supply open for a short time,” said Mr Leawere.

“We are glad to have helped the construction of the new dam, which is about three kilometres from the main road and produces more than enough water for all of us in the village. We also appreciate the great help from the Government in regards to solving our long water woes.”

The new source will also supply water to the Hideaway Hotel, who paid the village’s one tenth contribution for the build, Mr Leawere said.

WAF