Eight men in custody following drug raids

Some of the seized dried leaves believed to be marijuana found following a raid in Nadali yesterday by a joint taskforce of Southern and Eastern Division officers. Photo: POLICE MEDIA CELL.

Eight men are in custody following eight separate raids as the Divisional Taskforces step up the momentum on the crackdown on illegal drug activities.

The war on drugs is one of the main focus areas during this festive season in anticipation of people wanting to earn a quick dollar and considering the amount of information received about these activities it’s clear to say that people have had enough and want those involved to face the consequences of their illegal acts.

The latest raid conducted at 4am this morning by a team of officers from the Valelevu Police Station resulted in the arrest of a 42 year old taxi driver following the discovery of 2 large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Information was received of the suspect’s alleged involvement in the illegal trade whereby a team was formed and a raid conducted at this home in Sagali Road.

In earlier raids conducted by the Southern Division Taskforce team yesterday in Suva, Raiwaqa and Nabua three men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illegal trade.

Arrested are a 60 year old man from Berry Road, a 37 year old man from Kadavu and a 29 year old self-employed man of Nabua.

In the first raid conducted in Suva several zip-lock bags containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana, bags containing crystal like substances believed to be methamphetamine and cash was seized from the 60 year olds’ residence.

In the second raid more than 10 large parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and cash was seized from the home where the 37 year old man of Kadavu was residing in Jittu Estate while the third raid in Nabua resulted in the arrest of a 29 year old man after parcels of dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found in his house.

Also yesterday a joint raid conducted by the Southern and Eastern Division Taskforce team led to the discovery of more than 10 parcels of dried leaves and branches believed to be marijuana at the home of a 45 year old man in Naiyala Sub-division, Nadali in Nausori.

Meanwhile in the Northern Division a raid conducted on Tuesday night at Korolevu, Seaqaqa resulted in the arrest of a 31 year old farmer following the discovery of more than 300 plants believed to be marijuana on his farm.

And in the Western Division a raid was conducted in Nadi at the home of a 36 year old nightclub manager following the discovery of a plastic bag containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana as well as the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

Police officers from Sigatoka also stopped and searched a vehicle driven by a 42 year old man of Nawaka Nadi whereby dried leaves believed to be marijuana was found in the boot of the vehicle.

All suspects are in custody as the seized substances have been sent for analysis.

The Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the fact that the public are coming forward with information is truly encouraging and calls on people to utilize the Command Center contact numbers made available as well as Crime Stoppers line on 919.

We ill protect the identification of anyone that gives information and people should take away the fear of drug lords as they cannot beat the law.

Our officers are working around the clock and this is indicative of our commitment in the war against drugs.

