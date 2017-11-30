FSC workers receive a wage increase

Chief operating officer, Fiji Sugar Corporation, Navin Chandra (left), Fiji Sugar Corporation board chair Vishnu Mohan, permanent secretary for the Sugar Ministry,Yogesh Karan , chief executive officer for Fiji Sugar Corporation, Graham Clark.

By ANA SOVA

FSC employees will be receiving a 5% wage increase as a cost-of-living-adjustment.

This was approved at the company’s board meeting on 23rd November 2017.

Fiji Sugar Corporation (FSC) Chief Executive Officer, Graham Clark said this wage increase will be effective 1st December 2017.

He revealed FSC employees last received a wage increase also of 5% in 2014.

“This latest wage increase will benefit a total of one thousand nine hundred and twenty-eight employees across FSC’s four mills,” Clark said.

Chief Operating Officer, Navin Chandra said FSC has gone through a restructure and in the process, will be realizing some savings across the organization, which they believe will relieve funding for this increase.

From 2018 onwards, wage increases will be performance based.

All FSC senior and executive management are excluded from this 5% wage increase and their remuneration remains unchanged.