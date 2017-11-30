WAF holds customers forums in Lautoka,Ba and Labasa

Pictured are representatives from the Fiji Sugar Corporation, Ministry of Health, Denarau Laundry, Halgan Australia, Western division Business Entrepreneurs,District advisories and Turaga ni Koro.Photo:WAF

In an effort to alleviate “Customer care” within the Water Authority of Fiji (WAF), three days training currently underway in the Lautoka, Ba and Labasa divisions.

Chief Guests WAF General Manager Customer Services, Mr Sekove Uluinayau said,the main aim of this forum was to foster trust, value and understanding for WAF’s customers.

He added the CuForum is a platform to formally engage with customers on a regular basis to provide updates on WAF developments and plans and discuss issues that arise, and to listen to their views and feedback on our service delivery.

This forum, he said is designed to transmit information and create awareness in a timely, cost-effective and organised manner, with a long-term objective of bringing attitudinal and behavioural changes in the society in terms of water conservation and waste management, including WAF services as a whole.

Mr Uluinayau said the event provided the opportunity to discuss WAF’s commercial, residential and domestic customers, as well as institutions.

Addressing the forum, he said, “ is good that we have a forum to converse freely and present our challenges and our successes, and hear directly from you, because you are the most important stakeholder in any business.”

Mr Uluinayau encouraged those participants to use WAF’s services like the myBill Info Card, Rain Water Harvesting and Free Water Tank Schemes.

“We have introduced the myBill Info Card, in direct response to customer complaints, in the hope of resolving the issue of missing water bills, and to reduce the inconvenience of being disconnected.”

Present at the events were representatives from the Fiji Sugar Corporation, Ministry of Health, Denarau Laundry, Halgan Australia, Western division Business Entrepreneurs,District advisories and Turaga ni Koro.

Forum hosted is the followup of the first Customer training held in Suva in the last four months.

WAF